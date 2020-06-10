Mary Ann (Dinovellis) Balkun Gorsline, 88, of Bolton, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Hartford on April 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Jane (Damato) Dinovellis. Mary Ann worked for many years as an office manager at her son Dr. Stephen Balkun's chiropractic office. She was very active in her church and belonged to many committees. Mary Ann was a great cook and was known for her signature thick pan pizza. She was an avid fan of UCONN Women's basketball and loved watching Hallmark movies. Mary Ann will be forever missed by her four children, Stephen Balkun and wife Anita of West Hartford, John Balkun of West Hartford, Valerie Dooley and husband Jonathan of Bolton and Kimberly Balkun and significant other Rich Terdoslavich of New York City; six adored grandchildren, Mark Balkun and wife Reini of West Hartford, Stephen Balkun and wife Sara of Bloomfield, Nicholas Balkun and significant other Emily Curtis of Griswold, Savanna Balkun and significant other Brandon Melanson of Thomaston, John Balkun of West Hartford and Taryn Dooley and husband Aaron Michaud of East Hartford as well as three step children Alan Gorsline of Ballston Spa, NY, Richard Gorsline and his wife Suzanne of Lebanon, Louise Gorsline of Hebron and three cherished great-grandchildren. Mary Ann was predeceased by her first husband, Dr. John Balkun, Jr. and her second husband Don Gorsline. Funeral services and burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford will be private by family invitation only. Donations in Mary Ann's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Mary Ann, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.