Mary Ann (Luppino) Bielinski peacefully passed away on May 18, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 91. She was the beloved wife of Steven (Steve) Bielinski, Jr who predeceased her in 2005 after 57 years of marriage. Born in New Britain CT in 1928, she was the daughter of the late Domenick and Cora (Fuschillo) Luppino. Steve and Mary Ann lived the majority of their married life in New Britain and moved to Southington in 1999. They also enjoyed spending the winter months at their home at Hidden Harbors Estate in Stuart, Florida during their retirement years. Mary Ann grew up in New Britain and was a long-time employee at New Britain General Hospital, now The Hospital of Central Connecticut as a unit secretary. She retired in 1985 to enjoy her grandchildren. She was the consummate mom, participating in the PTA, bake sales, fundraising for various religious and school groups, and a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader as her children grew. Family was of the utmost importance to her. She enjoyed cooking for her family and having them gather in her home. She was an excellent bridge player and enjoyed playing canasta with her surviving siblings, Dr. Anthony Luppino of Teaneck, New Jersey, Vivian (Luppino) Arena of Plainville , CT and Richard Luppino of Fernandina Beach, Florida and their families. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, former State Senator Terry Gerratana and her son-in-law, Dr. Frank Gerratana; her daughter former New Britain Council President Suzanne Bielinski, all in New Britain, and her son Steve Bielinski, III of Berlin. Her grandchildren, Attorney Frank L. Gerratana of Cambridge, MA; Gregory and Jessica Gerratana of Farmington, CT, Steve Bielinski, IV of Newington, CT, Adam Bielinski of Cheshire, CT and Noah Bielinski of New Britain, CT will miss their grandmother. She held a special place in her heart for her great-grandchildren, Gregory L. and Joshua E. Gerratana of Farmington, CT. Mary Ann has many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews she always loved to see at her sister Viv's annual summer picnic, remembering their birthdays and delighting in their growing families. Mary Ann's family extends their grateful thanks and deep appreciation to the Jerome Home and the magnificent staff that cared for her. Burial will be at the convenience of the family and a memorial reception is being planned for later in the year. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Mary Ann with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.