Mary Ann E. Dillon, 85, of New York and formerly Farmington, CT, Stowe, VT, and Avon, CT, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late George Hugh and Margaret (Kelly) Mariner, she was raised in Hartford graduating from Holy Trinity High School, Class of 1953. Mary Ann attended St Joseph College then worked for the New England Telephone Company. It was during the summer of 1954 while camping with friends that she met the love of her life, Richard "Dick" T. Dillon. They married in 1956 and eventually settled in Avon. They were married for 62 years before Dick passed away in 2018. At the age of 55 Mary Ann received her Associates Degree from the Community College of Vermont. Mary Ann was a devout Catholic and recognized as such by the Vermont Bishop's Commission on Women who honored her in 2003 for her spiritual values and exemplification of the life Christ calls us all to live. She volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister for 30+ years at the Fanny Allen Medical Center in Burlington, VT. Her second passion was being outdoors and being physically active; she was athletic her entire life and enjoyed basketball, golf, tennis, hiking, biking, cross country skiing, snow shoeing and swimming. Mary Ann enjoyed entertaining friends and family. She was a beloved grandmother who made every occasion special. Her dedication to her faith and community continues to inspire her children and grandchildren. Mary Ann leaves a daughter Margaret "Peggy" Cecil of Rego Park NY and son-in-law, Thurston Cecil; a son James P. Dillon of Enfield; four grandchildren, JP and Amy Dillon and Chloe and Brae Cecil. She was predeceased by a brother Francis X. Mariner and infant brother who died at 5 days old. The family will hold funeral and burial services Saturday, April 18th at 9:30 am at the Carmon Funeral Home and Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. While unable to extend these services beyond immediate family, the service will be webcast and the link can be accessed through Mary Ann's obituary on www.carmonfuneralhome.com. When safe to do so, a Memorial Mass will be held at the Church of Saint Ann in Avon. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Enders Island Retreat Center: endersisland.org/donate.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2020