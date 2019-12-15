Home

Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
View Map
Mary Ann E. (Zapor-O'Reilly) Wueke Obituary
Mary Ann E. Zapor-O'Reilly Wueke, 67, of Plainville, died Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) at home surrounded by her loving family, her husband Joe and their fur kids. Born in New Britain, she moved to Plainville in 1979. She was employed for many years in Maternal Fetal Medicine at UCONN Health Center. She loved dogs and was very involved with Animal Rescue. Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Joseph Wueke and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday (Dec. 20, 2019) 11:00AM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Burial will be private. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Comforts Animal Rescue 15019 South Baylan St. Santa Fe, TX 77517 or Southerncomfortsanimalrescue.rescuegroups.org. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 15, 2019
