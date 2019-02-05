Home

Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
872 Farmington Ave.
W. Hartford, CT
Mary Ann Hight Gionfriddo (92) widow of Frank Paul Gionfriddo, long time resident of West Hartford, passed away on February 3, 2019 at the Jerome Home, New Britain. She is survived by; Paul Michael of East Providence, Rhode Island; Frank Mitchell and his wife Theresa (Matthews) of Aldie, Virginia; Thomas Martin and his wife Holly (Ross) of West Hartford; and Mark Stuart of Naples, Florida, and was predeceased by her daughter Kim Marie. Visitation will take place at the Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave. W. Hartford, on Thursday, from 8:30 – 9:30 am, her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Ave. W. Hartford. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery Bloomfield following the Mass. Expanded Obituary and Directions available at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 5, 2019
