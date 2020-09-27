Mary Ann passed away peacefully at her home in Concord, CA, September 17, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 78. Born to Henry and Yadga Szydlo in Hartford, CT February 15, 1942, she was the eldest of five children. Her siblings are: Gregory Szydlo, Jon Szydlo, Elizabeth Case and Christine Hardiman. She grew up in Burlington Connecticut and attended Farmington High School. After completing her BA in Home Economics at the University of Connecticut, Mary Ann married John Wallace Hayes, of Norwalk, CT, on February 20, 1965. They had three lovely daughters whom she adored. Mary Ann loved teaching. She taught Home Economics in Connecticut and obtained her math teaching credential from California State University Hayward after moving to California in 1977. She spent many years teaching algebra at El Dorado Middle School in Concord, CA. She continued tutoring math after retiring. Over the years, Mary Ann tried her hand at many hobbies: sewing, flower gardening and painting. None, however, did she enjoy as much as keeping an impeccable home and decorating for every occasion. Seeking out bargains was her favorite pastime and she was always stylishly dressed. For over 40 years, she was an active member of American Association of University Women, Clayton Chapter. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Later in life, Mary Ann developed an appreciation for UConn Woman's Basketball and enjoyed watching the games with her husband. Through and through Mary Ann was a captivating woman and will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by her friends and family. She is survived by her husband John, of 55 years, and her daughters: Gretchen Hayes of Livermore, CA and her husband H. Taylor Dang along with their children Ariadna Dang and Aidan Dang; Kristen Sorrells of Alexandria, VA and her husband Greg Sorrells; Kathryn Hayes of Concord, CA and her son Jack Millward. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.



