Mary Ann McCarthy
Obituary for Mary Ann McCarthy Mary Ann McCarthy passed away on May 6 2020, at her home in Newport NH. Born April 19, 1954 in County Cork Ireland to John and Eileen (Hughes) McCarthy, she immigrated with her family to Connecticut in 1955. She grew up in East Hartford CT attending public schools until junior high, when she attended St Christopher School. She graduated from Penney High School in 1972 going on to Manchester Community College where she studied Early Childhood Education. She moved to New Hampshire in 1986 with her parents, where she enjoyed the fresh air and beautiful lakes. She was predeceased by her parents. She leaves behind many friends and family in the United States and Ireland. Special thanks to her best friend Teresa Wetmore Carter and her caregivers Carol Ferland, Carol Berry, Meredith Brodeur and Susan Watkins.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 13, 2020
TERRY, SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. I REMEMBER GOING TO HER HOUSE ON OCONNELL DRIVE. SHE WAS SO NICE AND I RECALL HER LITTLE BROTHER. GOD REST HER SOUL, YOU WERE SUCH A GREAT FRIEND TO HER. BLESS YOU TERRY.
Lanie Rodriguez
Acquaintance
