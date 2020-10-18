Mary Ann (Dozier) Milliner, 76, of Windsor, beloved wife and best friend for over 54 years of Winifred Milliner, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Mary Ann was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Besides her loving husband, Winifred, she is survived by her children, Bernard Milliner of Windsor, and Cassandra Aberdeen and her husband Raymond of Windsor; and a host of brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20, 11 a.m.-12 Noon, with a Home Going Service at 12 Noon, at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To read the full obituary, leave an on line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
