Mary (Tedone) Aronne, 91, of Middletown, beloved wife of the late Michael Aronne, Sr., passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in Hartford on November 30, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Ipolita (Minafra) Tedone. Mary was a longtime resident of East Hartford and worked for the East Hartford Board of Education as secretary at East Hartford High School, Slye School, O'Connell School and Silver Lane School. Additionally, Mary spent most of her free time in her kitchen as she loved to cook and feed family and friends. An invite to her table was something to be treasured, and most would agree she made the best meatballs on the planet! She will be forever missed by her loving children: Paula (Roger) Billard of Hebron, Kathy (Wayne) Kemp of Union, Madalyn (Frank) Tedone of Marshall, NC, Michael (Susan) Aronne, Jr, of Middletown, Susan Aronne of Marshall, NC and Sandra (John) Cherry of Burnet, TX; her adoring grandchildren, Kathy-Lee Tedone, Bryan Ayasse, Rachel Kemp Dickerson, Stacey Ayasse Finn, Stefanie Ayasse, Ashley Billard Holland, Paul Michael Billard, Michael Aronne lll, James Aronne, Maria Cherry Harrison and Brendan Aronne; her devoted niece Sharon Brunetti, her nine great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Russell Billard. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to WJMJ Radio Station, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712-1052 for the Hartford Archdiocese. Due to the current health crisis all services will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2020