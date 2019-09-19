Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Mary B. Campbell


1944 - 2019
Mary B. Campbell Obituary
Mary Bethea Campbell, 75, departed this life on September 10, 2019. She was born to the late Willard Fullard, Sr. and Isabella Monroe Bailey in New Britain, CT on May 20, 1944. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Robin (Antoine) Williams-McQuillar of Hartford and brother, Willard M. (Shawn) Fullard of Bloomfield; four grandchildren, Tara Jones, Andre Gill, Shi McKenzie and Antoine Bethea; 15 great-grandchildren as well as a host of other relatives and friends. A visitation will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM followed by a celebration of life at 10:00 AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT. Interment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Campbell family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 19, 2019
