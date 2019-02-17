Resources More Obituaries for Mary Tracy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary B. Tracy

It is with great sadness that we wish to inform you of the passing of our mother on Sunday February 10th. She was mercurial, marvelous, maddening and an incredible role model.The daughter of Neil H. and Lenore (Clark) Bunker, Mary was raised in Bar Harbor ME where she graduated second in her high school class. When she was 12 she toured the USS Missouri while it was anchored in Frenchman's Bay and it was here she met her future husband Allen. Dates at the roller rink and the beach followed and they were married in 1953 while he was serving in the Navy.They both attended the University of Maine on the GI Bill, studying hard while raising 3 children. After she graduated with a degree in education the family moved to CT when Allen took a job with SNETCo. Mary was the "chief cook and bottle washer" until all the children were in school. Then she began her 30 year career in the Tolland CT school system. She was the librarian at Parker School and Hicks Memorial School and became the first media specialist at the newly built Tolland High School. After retirement Mary & Allen spent many happy days in Myrtle Beach SC, at Donnell Pond in Franklin ME, at the casinos and following sports, especially the UConn ladies basketball team. She enjoyed the games so much that she and Allen endowed a scholarship for the team. Go Huskies!Mary was predeceased by Allen in 2016. She is survived by her son Christopher whose compassionate care allowed her to stay in her beloved home of 59 years. She is also survived by her daughter Cheryl and her spouse Jimmy Miller of Bloomfield CT and Venice FL and her daughter Cathy and her spouse Dianne Waters of Hancock ME and Venice FL.We want to send a special thanks to the staff of the VT Salon who kept Mom perfectly coifed for all these years, neighbors Rob & Donna who kept an eye out for her and especially Sandy, who became a friend as well as a care giver.Per Mary's wishes there are to be no calling hours and burial will be private. If you wish to honor her memory please consider making a donation to the Ellington Ambulance Volunteer Corp, PO Box 99, Ellington CT 06029 whose members worked tirelessly to try to save her life. Sadly for us but gladly for her, Mom is now reunited with Dad. We love you both and will be forever grateful for the path you showed us and the examples you set for us. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019