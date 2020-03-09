|
|
Mary Beverly (Cromwell) Wall, 73, of Collinsville, died March 3, 2020 unexpectedly at her home. She was born September 18, 1946 in Norfolk, VA, daughter of the late Robert and Edna (Gunter) Cromwell and had lived in Collinsville for the past 34 years. Beverly was a graduate of Exeter University in England, and had received her Doctorate Degree in English from the University of North Carolina. She was a Professor of English at Trinity College, where she directed the Center for Writing and Rhetoric for many years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed photography, was an avid reader, loved travel and being near the ocean, but most of all, loved spending time with family. She is survived by her son, Charles Coleman Wall, III and his wife Tara Duffy of Beverly, MA; her daughter, Elizabeth Alice Stuhlsatz and her husband David of Quincy, MA; her brother, Robert Cromwell of Virginia Beach, VA; her grandchild, James Nicholas Wall; her nephews, James Cromwell and Richard Cromwell and his wife Payton and their children, Luke and Holly; and many close friends in Collinsville and beyond. She is predeceased by her sister-in-law Barbara Cromwell. Beverly's family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton on Saturday, March 14th from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Another gathering of celebration will be planned in May. Memorial donations may be made to the Maxwell Shephard Memorial Arts Foundation. Please visit Beverly's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 9, 2020