Mary Bodensiek
62, of Attleboro, Massachusetts passed away September 25, 2020 after a short illness, with her husband and daughter by her side. Mary was born in Clinton, CT, the daughter of Mary (Clark) Fromme and the late Thomas Fromme. Mary was the loving wife of Paul and mother to Melissa Allard of Wethersfield, CT. Mary most recently worked as a professor at Johnson & Wales University in the College of Culinary Arts, where she loved sharing her interests of wine, food (especially cheese!) and hospitality with her students. She loved interacting with her students and she went out of her way to ensure that they were doing well, both academically and personally. Her commitment to the JWU SkillsUSA team gave her great joy, especially when one of "her" students won an award. After her first trimester teaching, she remarked that she had finally found her calling. Prior to teaching, Mary was a restaurant manager at Blake's Tavern in Providence and multiple Bertucci's locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, as well as previous careers as an accountant and owner of Account-Eze in Barrington, RI, and as administrator of the Rhode Island PGA Andrade/Faxon Charities for Children Tournament. Mary rarely missed a family gathering. She was well known for her Thanksgiving leftover dishes, and for creating the original Fromme Family Golf Tournament trophies. She loved picking up new crafting hobbies, the most popular being her cake decorating phase. She is survived by her husband, daughter and mother as well as four brothers and sisters; Geoff Fromme (Candi) of Longwood, FL, Christine Fahey (Kevin) of Old Saybrook, CT, Ellen Kehoe (John) of Alburg, VT and Joe Fromme (Cindy) of Clinton, CT and many nieces and nephews who often called her Fun Aunt Mary. She was predeceased by her father and brother, Jim Fromme (Pam). A celebration of life will be held at a later date (and she insisted that it be a party!) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SkillsUSA, SkillsUSA.org. And don't forget "Aunt Mary's House Rules": "No running. No screaming. No whining. No hitting. No tattling. Have Fun!" Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 29, 2020.
September 28, 2020
Mary,
You will be missed! I am happy that I the chance to had worked with you and get to know you!
Fabio
Fabio Uddin-Alves
Friend
September 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. And the wonderful memories of Mary help you through the days ahead ..... she will be sorely missed.
Pam Sutherland
Classmate
