Mary (Sarubbi) Bossi, 95, of Hartford, formerly of South Windsor, beloved wife of Benjamin J. Bossi Sr., died peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Avery Heights in Hartford. Mary was born on July 12, 1923 in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Vincent and Rosa (Agneta) Sarubbi. Mary was a graduate of Weaver High School with the Class of 1941. She married the love of her life, Benjamin Bossi in 1947 and together they lived in Hartford, before moving to South Windsor in 1961. She worked in Insurance for Aetna and retired from Traveler's after many years of service. Mary enjoyed reading, cooking and cherished time spent with her family. Along with her husband of over 71 years, she leaves her son, Benjamin J Bossi Jr., and his wife Barbara J. Turley of Essex; her granddaughters, Kristen McKiernan and her husband Neil of Alexandria, VA, and Maureen Bossi of Chicago, IL; and her great granddaughters, Caroline and Ellery McKiernan. She was predeceased by her son, John M. Bossi; and her brothers, Felix, Anthony and John. Her family will receive friends on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 9-10:15 a.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Church in South Windsor. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Church Homes Inc., Avery Heights, 217 Avery Heights, Hartford, CT 06106. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 9, 2019