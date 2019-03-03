Home

Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Mary Braga Obituary
Mary (Fernandez) Braga, 86, of New Britain, died Wednesday (Feb. 27, 2019). She was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina to the late Juan and Aurora (Sardon) Fernandez. She was a resident of New Britain since 1965. She retired from Stanley Hardware in 1994 after 26 years of service. Mrs. Braga is survived by her daughter Miriam Braga, her three grandchildren Paul A. Bzowyckyj and his fiance' Khrystyna Nekhai; Andrew Bzowyckyj and his husband Zachary Koffenberger; and Cristina Bzowyckyj; and other family, both here and abroad. She is predeceased by her husband, Alberto Braga and her daughter Lilliana Braga. Friends and family may gather on Wednesday (Mar. 6, 2019) from 4:30 - 6:00PM with a Prayer Service at 4:30 PM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at or by mail to 200 Executive Blvd S #4B, Southington, CT 06489. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019
