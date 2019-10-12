Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Mary Brownlie Jones

Mary Brownlie Jones Obituary
Mary Brownlie Jones, 77, of Stafford Springs, formerly of South Windsor, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Thomas A. Brownlie, Sr. and Elizabeth (Waterman) Brownlie, she graduated from Windsor High School and was employed as an Administrative Assistant for MTA Truck Driving School. She also worked at GE for many years and was employed in the health care industry. Her favorite job, by far, was being a mom, foster mom, step mom, grandma, great grandma, great great grandma, and great great great grandma. Mary was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in South Windsor, and a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She loved children and spent a large part of her life being a Nanny and a Foster Mother. She enjoyed a good Destruction Derby, loved to dance and listen to music, especially Elvis and Country music. She also enjoyed her motorcycle trips to Vermont with Roy. Mary is survived by her husband, Roy W. Jones of South Windsor; her children, Stephen Bigelow and his companion Brenda Moore of Enfield, Christine M. Zawierucha and her husband Edward of Philadelphia, PA, Robert Bigelow and his wife Joy of Vernon, and Jeffrey Connor of East Windsor; her caregiver and former daughter-in-law, Diane Gingras of Enfield; her stepchildren, Michael Jones and his wife Erin of Ellington, and Lisa Jones of West Suffield; her siblings, Thomas Brownlie, Jr., Laura Rushing, Robert Brownlie, and Charles "Chuck" Brownlie; foster children, Danny, David, and Bobby Albertson; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; a great great great grandchild; and numerous other in-laws, family, and friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Patrick Theodore Connor; and a grandson, Christopher Zawierucha. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, with a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Palisado Cemetery. For on line condolences, or to share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 12, 2019
