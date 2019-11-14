Home

Mary C. Delissio


1922 - 2019
Mary C. Delissio Obituary
Mary C. Delissio, 97, of Enfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Manchester Manor. Born in Hartford, CT on March 30, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Archibald and Julia (Delnicki) Cranouski. Mary worked for many years at Aetna, retiring as a Vice President. She loved to gamble at the casino and watch golf with her longtime companion Nick Swaiko who predeceased her. She will be loving remembered by her 2 children, Barbara Naylor and her husband George of Enfield and Michael Delissio of Glastonbury; her 4 devoted grandchildren, Laurie Naylor, Michael Delissio, Jr. and his wife Sherry, Jeffrey Delissio and his wife Stacy, and Katie Johnson and her husband Troy; and 3 great-grandchildren. Besides her companion Nick, she was predeceased by her son, Charles Delissio; and her grandsons, Michael and Timothy Naylor. Her family would like to thank Mary's friends at Naubuc Green and all the nurses and aides at Manchester Manor, especially Evelyn and Maria, for their kind and compassionate care over the years. Services and burial will be private. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2019
