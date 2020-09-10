Mary "Barbo" Catherine Nadeau of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 with her family by her side. Mary was born on October 11, 1945 in Hartford Connecticut. She was the daughter of the late Edward Ouellette and Cecile Barber Ouellette. Mary grew up in Hartford Connecticut and attended Hartford High School. After many years of raising her three boys, Mary obtained a degree in Business Management at Asnuntuck Community College. She ventured out into the workforce and successfully became a manager at a small local business and later retired from USESI Electrical Wholesalers. Mary loved unconditionally. She was easy going and had the most beautiful green eyes, a big heart and a bright smile. She will be deeply missed and forever loved by her family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her lifelong partner Richard Deschamps and leaves her 2 sisters, Diane Janulawicz of Bristol CT, sister Susan Ouellette of West Hartford and twin brothers Edward Ouellette of Unionville CT and Michael Ouellette of East Hartford. She leaves her children- son Richard Nadeau and daughter in law Dawn Nadeau of Maine, son Kevin Nadeau of North Carolina, son Jeffrey Deschamps of East Hartford CT. She leaves 7 grandchildren-Amanda Melega, Ashley Williams, Amber Nadeau, Austin Nadeau, KJ Nadeau, Abagail Nadeau, and Olivia Deschamps. She also leaves 1 great granddaughter Madeline Melega, a niece Emily Janulawicz, nephew Michael Janulawicz and a brother in law Richard Janulawicz In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mary's honor to www.dementiasociety.org