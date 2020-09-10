1/2
Mary C. Nadeau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Barbo" Catherine Nadeau of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 with her family by her side. Mary was born on October 11, 1945 in Hartford Connecticut. She was the daughter of the late Edward Ouellette and Cecile Barber Ouellette. Mary grew up in Hartford Connecticut and attended Hartford High School. After many years of raising her three boys, Mary obtained a degree in Business Management at Asnuntuck Community College. She ventured out into the workforce and successfully became a manager at a small local business and later retired from USESI Electrical Wholesalers. Mary loved unconditionally. She was easy going and had the most beautiful green eyes, a big heart and a bright smile. She will be deeply missed and forever loved by her family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her lifelong partner Richard Deschamps and leaves her 2 sisters, Diane Janulawicz of Bristol CT, sister Susan Ouellette of West Hartford and twin brothers Edward Ouellette of Unionville CT and Michael Ouellette of East Hartford. She leaves her children- son Richard Nadeau and daughter in law Dawn Nadeau of Maine, son Kevin Nadeau of North Carolina, son Jeffrey Deschamps of East Hartford CT. She leaves 7 grandchildren-Amanda Melega, Ashley Williams, Amber Nadeau, Austin Nadeau, KJ Nadeau, Abagail Nadeau, and Olivia Deschamps. She also leaves 1 great granddaughter Madeline Melega, a niece Emily Janulawicz, nephew Michael Janulawicz and a brother in law Richard Janulawicz In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mary's honor to www.dementiasociety.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved