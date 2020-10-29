Mary Catherine (Meskill) Reardon, 92, widow of Robert J. Reardon, died in the early morning hours on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her home in Windsor. Born in New Haven on December 12, 1927, she was the daughter of William and Mae (Steinmetz) Meskill. Mary graduated from Hill House High School in New Haven, and then worked for a time for Berger Brothers Company in New Haven. Mary loved to go dancing (especially square dancing), bowling, and spending sun-filled days at Savin Rock Amusement Park. After marriage, Mary and Robert settled in Windsor, where they became communicants of St. Gabriel's (now St. Damien of Molokai) Catholic Church. In addition to being a loving and caring homemaker, Mary was a member of St. Gabriel Women's Club, where she served as the Club's Secretary. After her children were raised, Mary worked part-time at G. Fox & Company Department Store in Hartford, CT, until it closed in 1993. Mary and Robert enjoyed traveling throughout New England and along the East Coast, dining out, visiting family and friends, and perusing bookstores. After Robert died, Mary continued to travel with her family, and, with her friends from the Windsor Senior Center. Mary enjoyed watching the Red Sox, reading her 4 newspapers a day, and, going for her daily walks when she was able. When Mary's young grandchildren came to visit from out of state, she either accompanied them on their planned daily adventures, or else, listened with pleasure to a report on the day's fun. Mary's unfailing smile and good cheer brightened the day of everyone she met. Left behind to cherish Mary's equally unfailing sweetness, goodness and kindness, are her Children: Brian J. Reardon of Windsor, CT, her daughters Barbara Beaudry and husband Robert of Winthrop, MA, Jacqueline Reardon of Windsor, CT, and Gail Clifford and her husband James of Buford, GA; her Grandchildren, Nicholas Beaudry, Christopher Beaudry, John Clifford, Emma Clifford and Michael Clifford; and, her sister-in-law Nancy Meskill, her cousin, Thomas Heavren and his wife Patricia, and her life-long friend, Josephine Aniello. Mary was predeceased by her brothers Robert Meskill and William Meskill, her brother-in-law, Kenneth Reardon, and her very special Uncle and Aunt, Thomas and Ella Heavren. A Mass of Christian Burial, to pray for Mary and to thank God for the blessing of her life, will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 AM directly at St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church, 379 Broad Street, Windsor. Burial will be in New Pine Grove Cemetery, Waterbury. Her family will receive friends Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4-6 PM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Please wear masks and observe social distancing at all services. To view the Mass Saturday morning or at any time in the next 90 days use the following link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/53636072
A donation to honor Mary may be made to Oak Hill School in Hartford, CT or Mary Knoll Missionaries in Maryknoll, NY.