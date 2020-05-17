Mary Callahan Larkin passed away May 8, 2020. Mary was born on January 19, 1922 to the late Nellie Connelly and John A Callahan. Mary was the widow of the late James E Larkin. Mother is survived by her sons Matthew C Larkin and Kevin C Larkin both of West Hartford; her daughters-in-law Christine Hennessey-Larkin, Lorraine Dickinson Nemecek, Loretta Lewis Larkin; her grandsons Michael J (Rachel Eiss) Larkin and great grandchildren Aidan, Alexa, Callie, Maximus and Kinsley of Middletown; John C (Courtney Blair) Larkin and great grandchildren Jack, Ellie and Riley of Glastonbury; Sean Larkin of Paterson, NJ; especially her niece Dianne Larkin (Joseph) Pandolfi; her nephews Richard F Horan (Nancy Temple) H oran and James John (Mary Jo Toomey) Callahan as well as many wonderful grandnieces and grandnephews and especially her great grandnephew Elliot James Callahan. Mary was predeceased by her beloved sons Michael J Larkin and James C Larkin; by her beloved sister Helen(Special Agent Richard P )Horan; brother John W (Kathleen Victoria Mach); sister-in-law Mae Larkin (Richard F) Wontka; brother-in-law Thomas J (Anne Cannel)Larkin; by her granddaughter Sarah Larkin; and her best and dearest friends the late Peter Larkin and Gail Krefetz . Mary love to travel, was an avid reader and loved to shop and had her hair styled weekly at Matthew Phillips Salon for years-In later years her son Kevin would treat her to lunch after her hair appointment at Matthew Phillips and walk over to her favorite restaurant Bricco where she would insist to be seated at the bar and have her martini. Their staff was always good to her! Mary was a wonderful and loving mother to each of her four children, a doting grandmother and an aunt to her many nephews and nieces. Mary retired from UPS in 1987 having been an insurance adjuster in customer service. Mary leaves behind many dear friends especially Nina Larkin; Jacqueline & Harry Snipes; Nancy Thomas. Mary loved cats and dogs especially her pet cats Whiskers and Tom; her dogs Brownie, Beauty, Ginger, Corky and Lucy. The family would like to thank the wonderful and compassionate care given by Sheila McLean. We loved Momma dearly and we are heartbroken by her loss. But we are happy that she is now in heaven with her parents, siblings and her most beloved husband and children. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows. Interment will be private. There will be no calling hours. Please donate in her memory to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111.



