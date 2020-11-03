Mary (Kovalik), Camarata, (Auntie Mae) 92, of Berlin, passed away on November 1, 2020 at the Monsignor Bojonowski Manor in New Britain. She was the wife of the late C. James Camarata. Mae was born in New Britain CT. on March 2, 1928, daughter of the late Alex and Anna (Urda) Kovalik. She was employed for her entire career at the New Britain National Bank, where she handled many of the important retail accounts of the thriving downtown area at the time, until her retirement. She was an extremely active member of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in New Britain. Mae was a singer in the choir for more than forty years, as well as a member of the Sisterhood. Mae and her husband Jim were God Parents to a countless number of youngsters setting the perfect example as devoted and loving members of the Orthodox Faith. Their home was always open to host church events. They often housed visiting seminarians from St. Vladimir's and St. Tikon's Seminaries, many whom have gone on to be priests and Bishops within the Orthodox Church. Mae and Jim were seasoned travelers, visiting many countries throughout the world. Their most memorable trip was one taken to the Soviet Union while still under Communist rule. They moved past Soviet customs officials with a bag filled with Orthodox crosses, paper Icons and prayer books. They then secretly handed the treasured items to those brave Russian souls who maintained the faith under Soviet rule. She is survived by five nephews and four nieces: Atty. Kenneth John and Maryann Laska of Plainville, CT; Michael and Elizabeth Laska of Edmond, OK; Ronald Andrews of New Britain CT: John Kovalik and his wife Sandy of Scottsdale, AZ.; her niece, Cynthia Spano of Beaufort, SC; her niece Arlene Potter and her husband Nelson of New Britain CT; her niece Barbara Bargielski and her husband Frank of Berlin Ct. ; her niece, Christine Lange of Hickory NC; her niece Joann Scott of New Britain, CT.; her niece, Mary Jane Ayotte and her husband Michael of Kensington, CT.; her nephew Michael Camarata and his wife Marfie of Princeton TX; her niece, Nancy Duren and her husband Dan of Albuquerque, NM; and her niece Linda Connellon and her husband Tom of New Britain, CT. She also leaves special friends Paul and Annette Salina, along with their family. The family would like to thank the staff at the Monsignor Bojonowski Manor for their compassionate care of Mae as a resident there. Due to social gathering restrictions, funeral services will be private with Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt Street, New Britain, CT 06053. To access the livestream or recording of the event, please visit our website at www.duksa.net
. Her family graciously requests that no flowers be sent. Instead, Mae may be remembered with contributions to the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 2876 New Britain, CT 06050, or the Monsignor Bojonowski Manor, 50 Pulaski Street New Britain, CT 06053.