Mary Campanele passed away peacefully July 28, 2020 in Santa Barbara, California. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut September 22, 1919. She is survived by her sister, Loretta Corso Paszek, brother Mario Corso, daughters Carol Duffy and Susan Barnard, grandchildren Tracy Olson, Brendan Duffy, Tyler Barnard, Jamie Barnard, Shannon Barnard and Chauncey Pince and many great grandchildren. In her 20 years in California, she did years of volunteer work in the small beach town of Carpinteria. She will be greatly missed - rest in peace Mom.



