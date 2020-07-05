Mary Carol (Hoffmeyer) MacKenzie, of Chaplin, died at home of natural causes on June 22, 2020. Mary Carol (MC) was born on December 25, 1931 in Vineland, New Jersey, daughter of George Hoffmeyer and Grace (Elwell) Hoffmeyer. MC received a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University (Douglass College) in 1953. An accomplished seamstress, MC sewed her own wedding dress, and over the years made many stylish clothes for herself and her family. Her cooking skills were unsurpassed. From political events to dinners for her family, she was a consummate hostess. A friend once remarked that "Every meal was a banquet." After college, Mary Carol worked for the Extension Service as a staff member of 4-H in Gloucester County, NJ. MC and Hugh were married on May 17, 1958, at Kirkpatrick Chapel, Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ. Mary Carol was involved in community and political life in Waterford, organized fashion shows to benefit L&M Hospital, and assisted in numerous political campaigns, including her husband's successful campaigns for first selectman of Waterford and state representative in the 1960's. They moved to Pomfret Center in 1969, then Brooklyn, CT in the early 1970's where they stayed until the year 2001, when they moved to Chaplin. In the 1980's, Mary Carol worked in community relations for the anti-poverty agencies WACAP (Windham Area Community Access Program now known as Access Agency) and TVCCA. MC also wrote a column "The View from Here" which ran in the Journal Transcript (Norwich Bulletin). She was active with the Brooklyn Republican Town Committee and served on the State Central Committee for the 35th district from 1983 until 1991. MC and her husband Hugh were former corporators for Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam and were involved with Opera New England. Mary Carol worked as the coordinator of college development and public relations for Quinebaug Valley Community College under Dr. Robert Miller's presidency. MC also worked in public relations for the PCSW (Permanent Commission on the Status of Women) and Northeast Utilities. Mary Carol helped many candidates run for state, local and national offices and was instrumental in securing Eastern Connecticut's support for Lowell P. Weicker's gubernatorial campaign as his field coordinator in 1990. MC was then named director of the governor's Eastern office from 1991-1994. Mary Carol is survived by her son, Hugh MacKenzie of Chaplin; and two daughters, Kate MacKenzie of Quaker Hill and Cameron MacKenzie, Esq. of Waterford. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Jessie and Warren MacKenzie of Quaker Hill, and Evelyn and Hugh MacKenzie, and their mother, Carol MacKenzie, of Columbia, CT. MC is also survived by a sister, Kathleen Petrie, of California. Mary Carol was predeceased by a daughter, Molly MacKenzie Blauvelt in 1995; and a sister, Grace Sedgwick, in 2016. MC's husband Hugh died in December of 2013. Arrangements will be private. The family thanks the Hospice and Palliative Home Care Services of Day Kimball Hospital. Mary Carol made an anatomical donation to the Frank H. Netter School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store