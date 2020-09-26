1/1
Mary Case
Mary (Kowaleski) Case, 92, a long time resident of Plainville passed away on September 22nd. Mary was married to Edward L. Case for 50 years. She missed him, loved him and thought of him daily since his passing in 2010. We can only imagine that she is rejoicing in his arms, smiling down on all of us. Mary will be lovingly remembered by those whose lives she touched and leaves behind. There will be a private service for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to your favorite charity.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 26, 2020.
September 25, 2020
Mary, the memories of your smiling face and sense of humor, and good times we shared will be in my heart forever.
Carla
Family
September 25, 2020
Mom, I so happy you are at peace now. Please give Bruce a big hug for me. I will always love you
Donna hart
Daughter
