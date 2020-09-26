Mary (Kowaleski) Case, 92, a long time resident of Plainville passed away on September 22nd. Mary was married to Edward L. Case for 50 years. She missed him, loved him and thought of him daily since his passing in 2010. We can only imagine that she is rejoicing in his arms, smiling down on all of us. Mary will be lovingly remembered by those whose lives she touched and leaves behind. There will be a private service for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to your favorite charity
.