Mary Catherine (Egan) Gilbert, 87, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Irving Francis Gilbert passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. Born in Hartford, on July 31, 1932 daughter of the late John F. and Agnes (Clark) Egan. Mary took great pride in her job as Recreation Director for Windsor Hall Nursing Home. She spent many years bringing fun enjoyable activities and support to countless residents. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, and took an active role with sexton duties and church events. She was an accomplished quilter, seamstress, knitter, member of The Quilting Club of Windsor Locks, and an active member of the Windsor Locks Senior Center for many years. Mary was also accomplished in the art of Quilling using rolled paper. Mary and Gil were very active in the Shriners organization. She is a former member of Daughters of the Nile, the international organization for women who assist in fundraising for the Shriners Hospitals. They made many lifelong friendships through their involvement and traveled to Bermuda often with their friends. Mary and Gil took great joy in hosting family and friends at their home in Suffield and their cottage on Amston Lake. She is survived by two sons Michael Gilbert and his wife, Regina, of Sharon Springs, NY; and Steven Gilbert and his wife Donna of Suffield; grandsons Matthew Gilbert and his wife Heather of Wamego, KS and Shaun Gilbert and his wife Carolyn of Charlotte, NC. and granddaughter Sarah Malatesta and her husband Nino of East Hampton, CT. Mary had six great grandchildren- Madison and Sebastian, Mira and Dylan and Kellen and Lillian. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's honor to: Shriners Hospital for Children-Springfield: 516 Carew Street, Springfield MA 01104. Funeral Services will take place at St. Mary's Parish, Windsor Locks at a future date. Burial will be private. Heritage Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences please visit: www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.