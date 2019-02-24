Home

Mary Catherine Wagner, 49, of Amston, beloved wife of Edward, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born August 7, 1969 in Angleton, TX, she was the daughter of James and Judy (Parsons) Williams. Mary had worked as a medical software trainer and at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford most recently. In her spare time, she enjoyed all outdoor activities including snowmobiling, motorcycle riding, hiking, fishing and all watersports. She will be forever loved and missed by her loving husband, Edward; her sons, Ridge Brooks of Houston, TX, and Joshua Vandewater and Dylan and Shane Wagner, all of Amston; daughter, Logan Brooks of Northboro, MA; her brother, Thomas Williams, his wife, Heather and their son, TJ; as well as many other extended family and friends. The family will receive guests 4 – 6 PM Friday (March 1st) at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester. www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019
