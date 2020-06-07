Mary (Caldeira) Chellstorp, 90, of Windsor, beloved wife for 20 years of Robert A. Chellstorp, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home. Born in Danbury on May 15, 1930, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Borges) Caldeira, she was raised in Bloomfield and was a graduate of Bloomfield High School, Class of 1948. Mary moved to Windsor in 1955 where she raised her children and had lived for over 65 years. She worked as a secretary at the Oliver Ellsworth School in Windsor and later at Combustion Engineering and ABB until retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed aerobics, dancing, and reading. She was avid sports fan and especially looked forward to watching her favorites teams, the New York Yankees and the UConn Women's Basketball team. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Damien of Molokai Parish – St. Gabriel Church in Windsor. Most of all, Mary will be remembered as a very loving, caring, and sincere person with a great sense of humor. Besides her husband, she leaves two daughters, Lynn Daddario and her husband Joseph of Yardley, PA, and Donna Zyskowski and her husband Mark of Simsbury; a brother, Armand Caldeira and his wife Carol of Simsbury; six grandchildren, Matthew Daddario and his wife Jamie, Brian Daddario, and Andrew Daddario all of Pennsylvania, Nicholas Daddario and his wife Moé of California; Grant Zyskowski of New York, NY, and Marlee Zyskowski of Simsbury; and three great-grandchildren, Kailyn, Luca, and Marco Daddario. She was predeceased by a son, Michael DeMartino; two brothers, Joseph Caldeira, Jr. and Constantine Caldeira; a sister, Josephine Reis; and her former husband, Robert G. Kubish. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will follow in Village Cemetery, Wethersfield. Memorial donations may be made to Mary's Place, A center for grieving children and families, 6 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mary's wonderful caregivers for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time, especially, Laura Slavis and Darlene Cekala. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.