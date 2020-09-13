Mary Christine Gaffney McDonagh, of Winchester, CT, beloved wife of Timothy McDonagh, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Denver, CO, after a short illness. She was 59. Mary was the second of four daughters born to Joseph and Margaret (Collins) Gaffney. She was born in a hospital built by her paternal great-grandfather, St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, on June 27, 1961. In childhood, she lived with her family in Waterbury, CT, Reading, MA, and West Hartford, CT. In West Hartford, she attended St. Timothy School and graduated from Northwest Catholic High School (Class of 1979). She attended and graduated from Computer Processing Institute. Mary was the living embodiment of grace, integrity, and goodness. Her beautiful maternal spirit was manifest in all dimensions of her life. She was a born mother, nurturer, and caregiver whose loving, giving nature was evident to all she encountered. She was genuine, honest, and down-to-earth, kind, caring, and gentle, sensitive to the feelings of others, a listener who made herself wholly present to anyone with whom she spoke. Mary's family and friends loved her responsiveness to others' humor, her ready, funny laugh, her own warm, intelligent wit, and the sweet, sunny smile and strong, close hug, that were her hallmark. Mary was richly blessed with many talents and abilities. She was marvelously athletic, excelling in gymnastics, diving, swimming, track (as a sprinter, relay runner and high jumper), and downhill and cross-country skiing. She loved to dance and was an exceptional dancer. She enjoyed kayaking and other water sports. She practiced yoga. She had the soul of an artist and was a creative and productive craftswoman who worked with stained glass, created gorgeous flower arrangements for herself, family members and friends, and lovely quilted, crocheted and knitted items. As a young adult, prior to her marriage to Tim, Mary liked trying out different places to live and settled for a time in Waterbury, VT, Newport, RI, and several towns in Connecticut. She enjoyed Cape Cod, especially Martha's Vineyard. Her adventurousness led her to travel on her own to Ireland, where she bicycled solo around the country. The watershed events in Mary's life were her romance with and 1987 marriage to her love, soul mate, and best friend, Tim, and the subsequent birth of their four children. Mary and Tim adored each other and were wonderfully compatible, sharing a love of nature, horticulture, country life, an interest in working together in businesses they would start and run themselves, and, both having come from larger families, an inclination to have lots of kids. Their four children, Sarah, Jeffrey, Kelly and Kevin, arrived quickly, in close succession. For Mary, being a mother was heaven. Mary adored babies, and she loved her own tenderly and cared for them joyfully and attentively. For many years, Mary's life was centered in the home as she devoted herself to raising Sarah, Jeff, Kelly and Kevin and helping them along as they entered adulthood. Mary was employed in a number of capacities during her lifetime. After graduating from Computer Processing Institute, She took a computer processing job. She worked for a bank. In more recent years, consistently with her nurturing nature, Mary took a number of jobs involving caretaking. She became a CNA (certified nurse assistant) and worked in that capacity in a nursing home for veterans, an assisted living facility, and private home care. For some two years, she lived in Florida to care for her mother-in-law, Gloria. Mary worked alongside Tim throughout their marriage to tend their own greenhouse, as well as plants for their greenhouse and landscaping businesses, and handled various financial aspects of their businesses. She kept a flourishing garden, growing nutritious plants and herbs for their food. Mary also worked at a flower farm as a floral arranger, and her arrangements were featured in a book the farm published. When Mary and Tim's daughter, Sarah McDonagh, gave birth to her and Joe Gordon's son Liam, Mary became an adoring grandmother. It had always been the case that, wherever Mary was, if there was a baby in the vicinity, that baby somehow wound up in Mary's arms! Her grandson Liam became Mary's newest love, and the subject of many photos and videos she shared with family and friends. Instead of choosing her own "grandmother name," Mary waited for Liam to choose one for her, and, in due course, Liam dubbed her "Nina." No grandchild has ever been loved more deeply and truly. Mary and her three sisters, Margaret, Ann, and Maureen, shared a strong, powerful sisterhood bond. Corporately known in their West Hartford and school communities as the four "Gaffney girls," in their youth they paired in twos, with Margaret and Mary, and Ann and Maureen, joining as "partners in crime" in their various youthful escapades. Mary and her sisters remained close through the years and, as adults, enjoyed trips together to the Connecticut shore and Florida to celebrate landmark sister birthdays. Mary was predeceased by her mother, Margaret (Collins) Gaffney, and her father-in-law, Thomas McDonagh. She is survived, and will be deeply missed, by her husband Tim; her four children, Sarah McDonagh, Jeffrey McDonagh, Kelly McDonagh and her fiancé, Chris Hoyte, and Kevin McDonagh; her grandson, Liam Gordon; her father, Joseph T. Gaffney; her mother-in-law, Gloria McDonagh; her sisters and their spouses, Margaret Gaffney Radionovas and her husband Al, Ann Marquis and her husband Allen, and Maureen Bridgman and her husband Jeff; her brothers-in-law and their spouses, Tucker McDonagh and his wife Chris, Michael McDonagh and his wife Anna, and Todd McDonagh and his wife Georgette; her sister-in-law, Kim Radochia and her husband Peter; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A private celebration of life service was held Tuesday. In death as in life, Mary was a life-giver, having chosen to be an organ donor, and we are told that her gift has helped numerous people. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in memory of Mary may be made to Bridgeport Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 9057, Bridgeport, CT 06601.



