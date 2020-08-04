Mary Colleen (MacDonald) Criniti, 61, passed away unexpectedly on July 31st at her home in Tolland, CT. She was born on May 31st, 1959 and she spent her childhood years in Broad Brook, CT. After graduating from East Windsor High School class of 1977 she went on to continue her education at UCONN and graduated in 1981. She married her husband, Michael and together they raised two beautiful children, Ashley and Michael. Colleen and her husband recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on April 20th. Her family was the absolute love of her life. Colleen had a welcoming smile that was full of life. She was smart and witty and always on the go! She was the #1 fan of Tom Brady and the Patriot nation. Her and her husband shared Patriots' season tickets and enjoyed attending every game possible. From Hallmark Christmas movies to gatherings with friends, she lived life to the fullest and brought joy to everyone who knew her. She worked faithfully at Allied Printing in Manchester, CT for the past 20 years. While working full-time she still always found time for family celebrations; ranging from every sports game that her son played in to concerts with her sisters and friends. Colleen was everyone's cheerleader every day of her life. Colleen and her three best friends, Clarissa, Claudia, and Wendy shared a very rare and special bond with one another. Besides her husband and two children, she leaves behind an older brother, Darryl MacDonald, his wife, Cheryl and their daughter, Kimberly MacDonald, a younger sister, Lori Wyse, her husband, Jeff Wyse, and their two sons, Jeffrey and Justin Wyse, her youngest sister, Jennifer Bourque, her husband, Chis Bourque, and their daughter Lindsey Bourque, her father-in-law, Nick Criniti, her brother-in-law, Marc Criniti, his wife, Donna, and their two children, Lauren and Cameron Criniti, her sister-in-law Nancy Criniti, and her son, Nicholas Criniti. She was predeceased by her parents, Don and Winnie MacDonald, mother-in-law, Carol Criniti, and brother-in-law, Don Criniti. She also leaves behind many cousins and dear friends that loved her. Colleen will be deeply missed by her husband, children, family, and friends. She was a bright light and life of the party that was taken too soon. Relatives and friends may join the family on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6 – 8 pm at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd, Tolland. Please abide by CDC and State of CT Guidelines. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in Colleen's name may be made to the American Heart Association
– CT Chapter, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492, Colleen would want you to live your best life and love and support your family and friends. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com