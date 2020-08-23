Mary Constance (Dutcher) Lydiard George, age 85, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 at Delray Beach Medical Center. Born on February 27, 1935 in Hempstead, NY, she was the daughter of Elizabeth (Benedict) Lydiard and William Charles Lydiard of West Hartford, CT and Delray Beach, FL. Mary grew up in West Hartford, where she graduated from Hall High School in 1954. She moved to South Florida with her parents and daughter in 1958. Mary made a career as a dental assistant and bookkeeper at a local dentist's office for over 40 years. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and loved traveling. Mary is survived by her daughter Deborah and her husband Sergio; her three grandchildren John and his wife Amy, Stephanie, and Jennifer and her husband Matt; her beloved great grandchildren, Dylan, Danika, and Thomas; her sister Jacqueline (Dutcher) Bowman; and cousins Marge Feury, Bob Brush, and Chuck Brush. A private family memorial service was held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at The Gardens of Boca Raton Cemetery. Legacy Book for The Gardens of Boca can be found at www.thegardens.com