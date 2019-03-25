Services Ahern Funeral Home 111 Main St., Rt. 4 Unionville , CT 06085 (860) 673-2601 Resources More Obituaries for Mary Cosker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Cosker

Mary Ellen Sisson Cosker passed away to peace on March 22, 2019. Born September 7, 1945 to Margaret (Kane) and Ralph B Sisson, she was a proud, lifelong resident of Collinsville, CT. Mary Ellen touched so many lives in a positive way during her caring, friendly service for 11 years as a school bus driver, 35 years as a florist at Hinman's Flower Shop and then as a driver for the Farmington Valley ARC. Maryellen truly enjoyed working with, giving to and helping others. She connected well with everyone and was a genuine, committed employee and friend.Mary Ellen was beyond passionate about learning and sharing the history of her town, Collinsville/Canton, and the surrounding area. She procured an amazing collection of memorabilia and references and spent hours researching to help others identify family history and historical town connections. She offered a wealth of knowledge and creative ideas to the Collinsville Historical Society in her many years of service and was a go-to resource for just about anything Collinsville or Collins Company related. Her love for history also served well as an auction runner at the Canton Barn Auction for many years – yet another place where Mary Ellen touched many and enjoyed so much.Mary Ellen had so many passions. Number one always – giving and spending time with family and friends. Mary Ellen never passed up an opportunity (when she was able) to send a card, make a call or drop in for a visit. Her heartfelt sincerity and commitment to those she loved was unwavering. This included family pets and local birds/wildlife! Mary Ellen was enamored with her own and her family's house pets, who always brought a smile to her face even in dire times. Her fascination with local birds provided a daily enjoyment and purpose for her – particularly as she pondered ways to keep the squirrels at bay from her feeders!Flowers, music, clouds, poetry, nature....just a handful more things in which Mary Ellen took delight. Those of us who have spent time with her finding pictures in the clouds, combing through clovers for the evasive 4-leafed, identifying beautiful wild and exotic flowers or toe-tapping and singing aloud to any one of the many artists enjoyed are better for it -- better for the genuineness, education and love within those memories.Mary Ellen was the utmost proud and honorable woman who exemplified strength, perseverance, formidable capability, charisma and integrity. No matter what challenge she faced, she met it head on with grit, determination and often a sense of humor and "stubbornness". Her loving, resilient character will be missed sorely by so many.Mary Ellen was predeceased by her sister Nancy Russo, and her beloved son-in-law Robert Cole Davidson, Jr.In pure love, she leaves her daughter Lisa Noreen Cosker Davidson, granddaughter Jaela Nicole Davidson and grand-dog Daisy Davidson, all of Collinsville. She also leaves her nephew and wife, Corey and Shannon Russo of Collinsville; niece Ciera Russo and newborn grand-niece, Baylee of Torrington; her son-in-law's treasured parents, Robert and Janice Davidson of Collinsville, his sisters Susan Hubbard and Deb Barnhart and their families on the east and west coasts; cousin Paula Morra and her husband, Robert from Bolton; lifelong family friend James Barraclough of Collinsville; and many other cherished friends.A special thank you is sent to Hartford Hospital Vascular team and the special caregivers at Avon Health and Rehabilitation for the attentive care and support they provided Mary Ellen and her family.A remembrance service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Ahern Funeral Home 111 Main St, Unionville, CT. There will be no calling hours. If desired, donations can be presented in Mary Ellen's memory to the CT Audubon Society: https://ww.ctaudobon.org/donate/ or to help offset end-of-life expenses: https://ww.gofundme.com/mary-ellens-lifestyle-fund. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2019