Mary Gerwolls (Dober), 95, widow of Otto "Slim" Gerwolls, Jr., of Ellington, CT passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at FoxHill Center in Rockville, CT. Mary was born in Holyoke,MA to Mildred and William Dober and raised by her beloved Aunt Sadie and Uncle Eric Reed in Holyoke, MA for most of her childhood. As a toddler, she met and befriended Doris (Peterson) Oyer, who would remain her best friend her entire life. Mary had a beautiful voice and a lifelong love of music. During World War II, she sang for the Troops and met her husband Slim. She was an excellent sales person for Sears, Roebuck & Co. for 22 years, until she retired. Mary was predeceased by her parents, her aunt and uncle, and her daughter, Deborah Ellis Winland, of Richland , MO. Mary is survived by her dear friend, Doris Oyer, of Holyoke, MA, Doris's sons, Donald and Peter Oyer and their families, her son in law, Stanley Winland, and by her faithful friend, Marlene McKinney and her family. All services will be held privately. Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband in Ellington Center Cemetery. Pietras Funeral Home, 76 Prospect Street, Rockville has been entrusted with Mary's care.



