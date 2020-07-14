Mary Dlugosz (Nowak, Krajewski), age 92, formerly of New Britain passed away peacefully at The Summit of Plantsville on July 10, 2020 after a lengthy battle with dementia. She was widow of Stanley Krajewski and Tadeusz Dlugosz. Born in Poland on August 7, 1927, she was one of six children of the late Jozef and Katarzyna (Pluta) Nowak. At the outbreak of World War II at age 13 she was taken by the German Army to work in Forced Labor camps in Poland and Germany until the end of the war. In 1951 Mary with her husband Stanley and their first two of three sons emigrated to the United States where she worked in the Windsor tobacco fields in their early years. They then moved to New Britain for greater work opportunities and to raise the family, and where Mary developed her renowned seamstress skills working for several clothing companies until retirement. Meanwhile she raised her three sons and became a U.S. citizen in New Britain in 1963. Mary was predeceased by her parents, two husbands, and five brothers and sisters, and her son John Krajewski. She is survived by two sons and their wives; Joseph and Kathleen Krajewski of Plainville and Thaddeus and Georgianne Krajewski of Southington, dauther-in-law Jacqueline Krajewski of Newington. She also leaves to honor her memory five grandchildren, Alan (Stacey) Krajewski, Cheryl (David) Grezlik, Patrick (Kayla) Krajewski, Eric Krajewski and Kelly Krajewski. In addition she leaves six great grandchildren; Kali (Dillon), Lillian, Logan, Noah, Joshua and Madison. Funeral arrangements are being handled by New Britain Memorial – Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT 06053. The family will receive friends and guests at the funeral home on Saturday July 18, 2020 at 10:00am-12:00pm. Burial will be private. For an online memorial, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com