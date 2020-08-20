Mary E. Bagot, 98 of Glastonbury, CT died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at home. Mary was born on January 24, 1922 and was the daughter of the late John and Theresa (Locke) Vail. She resided in Glastonbury for seventy-three years. Mary is survived by her two sons Edward Bagot, Jr., and John Bagot and his wife Rosemary her five grandsons Edward J. Bagot, William Bagot, John Bagot, Tom Bagot and Allen Bagot, her great granddaughter Ashley Bagot as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her husband Edward W. Bagot and her son Robert A. Bagot. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. To extend condolences to the Bagot family or to share a memory of Mary, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM