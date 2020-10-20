1/1
Mary E. Bartholomew
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth (Burgess) Bartholomew, 99, (formerly of Venice, FL and Old Saybrook) died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Mulberry Gardens of Southington after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Francis J. Bartholomew. Born in Meriden on February 3, 1921, she was the youngest of 13 children born to the late James J. Burgess and Ethel B. (Walker) Burgess. She was a graduate of Meriden High School. She was a member of St. Mary's St. Elizabeth Society. She, along with her sister Hazel, was a member of the Washington Park Drum Corp., where she played the fife. She is survived by two daughters, Joanne Malmberg and her husband Frederick and Deborah Lobb; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Lobb) Gallosa and her husband Rene, and Michael Lobb; one great-grandchild, Matthew Gallosa. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Mulberry Gardens of Southington, Hartford Healthcare Hospice and the Visiting Angels for the care given. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden on Tuesday, October 20th from 4 to 7pm. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial to be held on Wednesday, October 21st at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Meriden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Aloysius Church 254 Burritt St, Plantsville, CT 06479 or to Mulberry Gardens Employee Activity Fund 58 Mulberry St. Plantsville, CT 06479 For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Son
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved