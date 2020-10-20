Mary Elizabeth (Burgess) Bartholomew, 99, (formerly of Venice, FL and Old Saybrook) died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Mulberry Gardens of Southington after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Francis J. Bartholomew. Born in Meriden on February 3, 1921, she was the youngest of 13 children born to the late James J. Burgess and Ethel B. (Walker) Burgess. She was a graduate of Meriden High School. She was a member of St. Mary's St. Elizabeth Society. She, along with her sister Hazel, was a member of the Washington Park Drum Corp., where she played the fife. She is survived by two daughters, Joanne Malmberg and her husband Frederick and Deborah Lobb; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Lobb) Gallosa and her husband Rene, and Michael Lobb; one great-grandchild, Matthew Gallosa. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Mulberry Gardens of Southington, Hartford Healthcare Hospice and the Visiting Angels for the care given. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden on Tuesday, October 20th from 4 to 7pm. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial to be held on Wednesday, October 21st at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Meriden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Aloysius Church 254 Burritt St, Plantsville, CT 06479 or to Mulberry Gardens Employee Activity Fund 58 Mulberry St. Plantsville, CT 06479 For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com
.