Mary E. Pearl Butler, 70, went home peacefully to be with the Lord Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home in Hartford, CT with her family by her side. Her husband, Nolen Butler Jr. and her parents of Selma, Alabama, Lucille Warnsby Pearl, Earnest Pearl, and a brother James W. Pearl, preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Nolen Butler III. Mary leaves to cherish her memories her siblings: Leslie L. Warnsby (Billie Jean); Barbara J. Beasley (Charles, deceased); Earnest Pearl Jr. (Vivian); George S. Pearl Sr. (Roberta, deceased); all of Boston, MA., Frank I. DuBose; Joseph Pearl (Mary Kate); John Pearl (Yvonne); Peggie Pearl; Bessie Pearl; William Pearl; all of Atlanta, Georgia, a loving niece, Felicia Pearl Knox of Springfield, MA. as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services, officiated by Pastor Robyn Anderson, will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11:30 AM at Blackwell AME Zion Church, 680 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford, CT 06112 with a visitation from 10:00am-11:00am, at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) located at 94 Granby St., Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Butler family please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
.