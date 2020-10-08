1/1
Mary E. Butler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Pearl Butler, 70, went home peacefully to be with the Lord Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home in Hartford, CT with her family by her side. Her husband, Nolen Butler Jr. and her parents of Selma, Alabama, Lucille Warnsby Pearl, Earnest Pearl, and a brother James W. Pearl, preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Nolen Butler III. Mary leaves to cherish her memories her siblings: Leslie L. Warnsby (Billie Jean); Barbara J. Beasley (Charles, deceased); Earnest Pearl Jr. (Vivian); George S. Pearl Sr. (Roberta, deceased); all of Boston, MA., Frank I. DuBose; Joseph Pearl (Mary Kate); John Pearl (Yvonne); Peggie Pearl; Bessie Pearl; William Pearl; all of Atlanta, Georgia, a loving niece, Felicia Pearl Knox of Springfield, MA. as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services, officiated by Pastor Robyn Anderson, will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11:30 AM at Blackwell AME Zion Church, 680 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford, CT 06112 with a visitation from 10:00am-11:00am, at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) located at 94 Granby St., Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Butler family please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Blackwell AME Zion Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Blackwell AME Zion Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved