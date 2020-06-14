Mary E. Gorman passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 12, at age 95. She and her husband, Don, who predeceased her in 2011, made their home in Wethersfield for the last 65 years. She was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, one of nine children. After meeting on a blind date at Ohio University they married and moved to Hartford where they began a family. In 1954 they started the Yankee Flyer, an advertising newspaper in Bloomfield and the Farmington Valley which is circulated to this day. Mary used her creative talents to provide the artwork for the Yankee Flyer masthead and the artwork for advertisements. It was a team effort as Mary answered phones, typed copy and did the bookkeeping. She and Don had their hands full as their family began. Mary lived a happy, committed life of generosity. She truly had no greater commitment than to family - right up to the end. She loved children as mom, teacher, Brownie and Girl Scout leader as well as a CYO teacher from elementary aged children through high school. She organized cheerleading programs for CYO basketball and became a judge for the competitions in greater Hartford for years. She received a medal for all her work in that program. She taught in the Wethersfield Schools for approximately 6 years and later volunteered as a teacher at St. Augustine School in Hartford for 12 years. At St Augustine Church she sewed 250 hand-made baptismal gowns. She was President of Wethersfield Library Board, President of Friends of Wethersfield Library and became instrumental in creating its new children's room. She was also President of League of Women Voters and represented Wethersfield at a conference in Washington, D.C. She enjoyed playing bridge with her good friends for many years as well as taking up golf and becoming an active member of the women's golf program at Wethersfield Country Club. She is survived by her two children, Kathy Hughto (and husband Rick), Matty Gorman (and wife Lorri) and nine grandchildren; Mary Kate Callahan (and husband Tom), Billy Hughto (and wife Jackie), Katie Keenan (and husband Sam), Bobby Gorman (and fiancée Jaci), Annie Hughto (and husband Alex), Mickey Gorman, Jimmy Hughto, and Kelly and Trish Gorman. She is also survived by three great grandchildren, James, Sean and Molly Callahan. Without a doubt, her greatest happiness was found with family. She was the core, the glue, the light for her entire family. She was famous for her pie crust and heaping amounts of joy were her special ingredient. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday June 15, 2020. Burial will take place at 11:30am in Village Cemetery, 1 Marsh Street Wethersfield. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.