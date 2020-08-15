1/1
Mary E. Holmes
1916 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Thompson Holmes, 104, of Cheshire, formerly of Garrison Terrace, Bloomfield died of natural causes on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter with whom she resided. She was born in Fairport, New York, May 8, 1916, the daughter of the late Louis Arnett and Gertrude Mae Thompson. For her, the most important job she had was to help care for her grandchildren and to see them become young adults. Mary enjoyed reading and had a passion for the Boston Red Sox and college basketball, especially the UCONN women's team. She was an active member of the Congregational church in Bloomfield. She will always be remembered for her famous shrimp puffs and spritz cookies. She is survived by her son, Peter A. Holmes (Sharyn) of Farmington and daughter, Wendy Holmes, of Cheshire. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Kendyl E. Holmes and Jeffrey A. Holmes, of Simsbury. She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh Gordon Holmes and her brother, Cedric G. Thompson. Her family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Shernette Gayle, her loving caregiver over the last 3 years. Due to the current pandemic funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Connecticut.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 15, 2020.
