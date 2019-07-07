Mary E. Long, 87, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late James M. Long, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by love. Born in Stamford to the late Jeremiah and Mary (McGovern) O'Brien, she has been a Windsor resident for over 60 years and was a member of St. Gabriel Church, Windsor Women's Club and the St. Francis Women's Auxiliary. Mary was a Nurse Practitioner with years of service in the operating room, the head nurse for the Windsor School system and most recently a volunteer in the St. Francis Hospital ER for the last 20 years. Mary enjoyed traveling throughout the US, Asia, Europe, and notably her motherland of Ireland. She loved to spend time with her family and to give back to her community. She volunteered with many organizations in addition to being on many church committees. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, she will be dearly missed. Mary is survived by her sons James Long Jr. and his wife Lynn of Odessa, FL; Robert Long and his wife Christine of Simsbury; her daughters Patricia Curtis and her husband Jon of Alexandria, VA; Diane Evans and her husband Bernie of South Windsor; her brother Dan O'Brien of Darien; her sister Geraldine Krawiec of Darien; her grandchildren Sarah, Michelle, Bryan (Nora), Derek (Emily), Michael, KC, Patrick, Ryan and Meghan; and her great granddaughter Ava. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Thursday July 11 at the St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church, 379 Broad St. Windsor, followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Poquonock. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to the Women's Auxiliary of St Francis Hospital, 114 Woodland St, Hartford CT 06105. For online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019