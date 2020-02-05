Hartford Courant Obituaries
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Mary E. Parker


1943 - 2020
Mary E. Parker Obituary
Mary Ellen Varrato Parker, 76, was born on February 18, 1943 and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband, Clifford Parker, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage and her two sons, Cliff Jr. and his wife Phyllis, and Brian and his husband John. Her pride and joy are her three grandchildren, Clifford III (wife Haley), Stacy (fiancé Jeff), and Derek. Mary was the youngest of eleven children born to the late Sylvester and Susan Varrato and she is survived by her siblings George, Ralph, Dolly, Jeannie, and Angie while predeceased by siblings Jimmy, Paul, Dickie, Tootsie, and Margie. From her husband's siblings, she is survived by her sister in law Mary and predeceased by her brothers in law Jack and Bob. To Mary, family always came first, and she would always be ready to help others, no matter what the need was. She loved to cook and bake for all the holidays and she thoroughly enjoyed spending her winters with her husband Cliff at their winter home in Deerfield Beach, Florida and much of their summers in Connecticut fishing on their boat, the "Lazy Mary". There will not be any calling hours and a private burial will be held in the future. The family would like to recognize and thank the doctors and nurses in the Hartford Hospital Intensive Care unit for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, Mary may be remembered with memorial donations made to the First Congregational Church in Cromwell, P.O. Box 156, Cromwell, CT 06416. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 5, 2020
