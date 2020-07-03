Mary E. Schultz, 90, of Chaplin, CT died on June 29, 2020 from a heart ailment. She was born in Weirton, WV on February 17, 1930, daughter of Mary (Kolasky) and Michael Seaman. After graduating from South High School in Cleveland, OH (1948), she went on to earn a BS in Science at Heidelberg College in Tiffin, OH. From there, she moved on to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor to achieve her MS and Ph.D. in Botany. It was there she met her husband R. Jack Schultz and began a 58 year marriage, lasting until his sudden death in 2016. Mary worked many years as a research scientist at the University of CT, studying cancer in Poeciliopsis, a small viviparous fish. Her work, in conjunction with husband R. Jack Schultz and other renowned professors, generated numerous publications to further the understanding of cancer genetics. Outside of work, she endeavored to study medical problems and helped advocate for others. Although science was her primary passion, she also enjoyed making pottery and weaving. Her cooking and baking skills attracted many drop-in dinner guests over the years. Acceptance and comfort were always on the menu along with sumptuous meals. Mary is survived by her son Mark Schultz and his wife Nancy Schultz of Durham, CT; her daughter Karen Castaldi and her husband Alexander Castaldi of Southbury, CT; her loving grandchildren Mark and Lauren Castaldi; and Elvis the dog, who kept her entertained. The family thanks Cheryl Leveille from Home Instead Senior Care and Mark Castaldi for helping Mary live comfortably at home these last years. A graveside service will be held for Mary privately due to pandemic on Saturday, July 4 at the Russ Cemetery on Tower Hill Rd in Chaplin. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to help repaint the historic Chaplin Congregational Church, 43 Chaplin St. Chaplin, CT 06235. To sign an online memorial guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com