Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Ave
Windsor, CT
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Ave
Windsor, CT
Mary E. Sims Gordon Obituary
Mary Sims Gordon, 94, formerly of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 at her home in Georgia. Mary retired from Hartford Hospital after working 35 years in nursing. Mary was a faithful member of Hopewell Baptist Church for over 65 years. She loved to sing and enjoyed being a member of the Jordan Choir and working with the Hospitality Committee. Cherished memories are left with her children: Vivian (James) McKnight, Beverly (Larry) Smith, Stepdaughter's Pam (Derrick) Lewis, Carolyn (Leslie) Knight, Grandchildren: Dedra (Dave) Wright, Michael Clements, G. Marcell McKnight, Marreahma Smith, Jelani Smith, Kimberly (Leorenzo) Jones and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 am, with the funeral to follow at 11:00 am at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Ave., Windsor. Carmon Funeral Home, Windsor, has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 9, 2020
