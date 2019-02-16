Mary E. Snelling of Wethersfield passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019. Mary was born on August 20, 1928 in Queens, New York, the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Hatch) Kelly. Before moving to Wethersfield, Mary lived most of her life in Beacon, New York and Newport, Rhode Island with her beloved husband, William K. Snelling Sr., who predeceased her in 2015.Mary is survived by her son, William Kipp Snelling Jr. and his wife Judith; her grandchildren, Andrew Snelling and his wife, Alena, and Erin Snelling. Mary also leaves many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.Calling hours are Sunday, (February 17) from 3 to 5 pm at the Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday (February 18) at 10:00 am at St Lawrence O'Toole Church, 494 New Britain Ave, Hartford. The family would like to thank the caregivers, staff and volunteers at Jefferson House for the care and support they gave to Mary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jefferson House Resident Recreation Fund, 1 John H. Stewart Drive, Newington, Connecticut 06111. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary