Mary Eleanor "Holly" Clancy, 99, of Wethersfield, beloved wife of the late James F. Clancy Jr., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019, in The Atrium at Rocky Hill with her loving daughter by her side. Holly was born Nov. 27, 1919, in New Jersey, daughter of Daniel E. and Ruth (MacPhee) Holland. She was raised in West Hartford, where she graduated from Hall High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in retail management from Drexel University and her master's in education from Central Connecticut State University. Holly had a diverse career path, first as a hosiery buyer for G. Fox & Co., then as a substitute teacher in Wethersfield and Rocky Hill, and finally as a teller for Society for Savings in the Wethersfield Shopping Center. She and James were married in 1953 and moved to Wethersfield in 1955 where they began raising their four children. Holly was a member of the Church of the Incarnation and its Women's Club, the Junior Women's Club of Wethersfield and also volunteered countless hours raising funds for the Guild of St. Agnes. Holly was also a member of the C&C (Church and Coffee) Group that met at Burger King after morning Mass. Holly had the glass half-full philosophy on life and was generous, kind and was always ready with her quick wit. Holly enjoyed entertaining friends and family at her summer cottage in Springfield, N.H. A great milestone in Holly's life, which brought great joy to her heart, was that of becoming a great-grandmother for the first time in September 2016. Holly will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her loving children, two sons and daughters-in-law, James F. III and Carol A. Clancy of Wethersfield, Robert M. and Tracy Clancy of Rocky Hill; a daughter, Ruth E. Clancy, who lovingly cared for her in the final years of her life; a sister, Ruth Ann Kulak of Cary, N.C.; three adored granddaughters, Laura Wentworth with her husband Joseph, of Enfield, Meaghan Clancy with her husband Joshua Rosenthal, of South Windsor, and Kelly Clancy of Rocky Hill; and her cherished great grandson, Benjamin Wentworth. Holly was predeceased by a daughter, Carol Marie Clancy; a brother, Daniel E. Holland Jr.; and a sister, Lorene Spencer. The family would like to thank caregiver Judy Dudek as well as the staff at The Atrium. Friends and relatives may pay their respects Wednesday, April 3 from 4-7 p.m. at Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Holly's life will be held Thursday, April 4, at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Ave., West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Incarnation. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary