Simsbury, CT – Mary Elizabeth (Ennis) Carew, formerly of Middlebury, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 at the age of 86. Mary will forever be remembered as a strong, smart and determined woman who inspired many with her dedication to her husband, her family and her unwavering pursuit of her education and career in her years after raising children. Mary was born in Waterbury on April 5, 1934 and lived in the Oakville section of Watertown, attending Watertown High School before enrolling in CCSU. She met and married her husband Bill in 1955 and they started a 42-year journey of partnership and love that became a lifelong inspiration to everyone who knew them. Together, Bill and Mary raised their seven kids to embrace life with a positive, conscientious and caring outlook and to always appreciate the gifts of faith, family and friendships. After ensuring all of their kids were on a path to college, Mary and Bill resumed their education at Mattatuck CC in the early 80's. Mary quickly became the teacher's pet, usually staying after class to discuss lectures while Bill adjourned to Spartans restaurant for beer and pizza. Mary's thirst for knowledge and learning was unrelenting and accelerated over the years leading her to graduate from Trinity College in 1990 at age 56 with a degree in Women's Studies…35 years after her college journey began! Her husband was her greatest cheerleader, and when a friend asked him how he felt about Mary enrolling at Trinity he responded, "It will be fun sleeping with a college girl!" Mary enjoyed a 10+ year career in the pharmaceutical industry where she consistently performed at the top of her region and ran circles around her much younger peers. She embraced every opportunity, challenge and obstacle she encountered in her life with clear focus and a relentless determination that helped her achieve success and significance in every aspect of her well-rounded life. She was the acclaimed author of "Mary Carew: The Early Years" which was the source of great entertainment for her family and great torment for herself. For much of her life, she was a daily communicant of both St. John of the Cross and the Middlebury Public Library where she nourished both her spirit and her mind, and she was a proud member of the Western Hills Golf Association where she was a popular partner because of her pleasant demeanor and the advantages of a high handicap. Mary is survived by her seven children (and a handful of beloved "outlaws"): Cathy Carew (Sam Peper), Laurie Barrett (Bruce), Lisa O'Rourke, Bill Carew (Karen), Maureen Carew (Rodney Brooks), John Carew (Kirsten) and Megin Hatch (Rob); 25 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Bill; brother, Jack; and parents, John and Mae Ennis. The family would like to thank her dedicated caregiver, Irene Spring, the staff at the Residence at Brookside, Seasons Hospice, and of course, her dear friends at the "Lowfi" Social Club who were a steadfast source of great friendship, support, cheap wine and even cheaper humor. Over the last few years, Mary made the intentional decision to "never worry about anything ever again" and she lived her remaining years in great peace, comfort and satisfaction. May her attitude be a lesson and inspiration for all of us. Mary's family will take up most of the pews in the church and will be celebrating her life privately. In recognition of Mary and Bill's enthusiasm for and dedication to education, the William and Mary Carew Scholarship has been created for local students re-entering college. Memorial contributions in their names can be sent to: Naugatuck Valley Community College Foundation, 750 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT 06708. Maiorano Funeral Home has been entrusted with all arrangements. To sign her virtual guest book, or to leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.maioranofuneralhome.com
