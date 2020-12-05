1/1
Mary Elizabeth Donahue Higgins
Mary Elizabeth Donahue Higgins, 88, of Bloomfield, Connecticut, passed away on December 2, 2020. She was born to the late James Donahue and Mary Ann Riley on December 31, 1931. Mary graduated from Saint Mary's Academy of the Visitation Secondary School, Providence, Rhode Island, and subsequently graduated from the Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 where she was awarded the Inez Clark scholarship for further studies for outstanding academic achievement. She began her nursing career in a blue wool cape serving as a public health nurse at the Rhode Island Department of Health. A consummate professional, caring nurse, and respected role model, she continued on in various hospital nursing capacities as she balanced family and work. She concluded her career as a rehabilitation nurse consultant with Fireman's Fund Insurance Company. Aside from her profession, family and friends were Mary's passion and delight. Initially settling with her family in upstate New York, Mary knew how to enjoy life; she skied, ice skated, packed winter picnics, picked apples and rode horses with her children. Mary could often be found playing tennis with pals from the neighborhood or holding a bridge party where she was a serious contender, but mostly a popular and gracious host. Some of her fondest times were spent in recent years on Cape Cod visiting friends on Loop Beach and volunteering at the Cotuit Library, Cahoon Museum and the Cotuit Bird and Garden Club. Above all, Mary possessed a loving spark and vitality that touched most people she met and made the world a better place. Mary was preceded in death by her late husband of 46 years, Raymond Higgins, and is survived by her three children, Sheila Higgins of Raleigh, NC, Raymond Higgins Jr. and spouse Mary of West Hartford, CT and Leslie Higgins of West Haven, CT; and three grandchildren, Patrick Higgins of Cambridge, MA and Anne and Catherine Higgins of South Boston, MA. Due to the Covid Pandemic and the need for creating a safe environment, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Cahoon Museum of American Art, C/O Sarah Johnson, PO Box 1853, Cotuit, MA 02635. For online guestbook, please visit www.johnlawrence.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2020.
