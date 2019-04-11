|
Mary Elizabeth O'Donnell, a self-described "ordinary girl, with an extraordinary life", having just turned 102, passed away on March 27, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday (Apr. 13) at 10 AM in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 145 Main St (Rt. 4), Unionville. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in Mary's name to the or one of her favorites: The Joseph House, PO Box 1755, Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2019