Roxbury-Mary Elizabeth MacCallum PeckMary Elizabeth MacCallum Peck (M.E. to all who knew her) passed away suddenly on March 21, 2019. She was a life long resident of Roxbury. Mary Elizabeth was the daughter of Esther (Voytershark) and John MacCallum, both of whom predeceased her. Her father died in the crash of a B-17 bomber in England during WWII before M.E. was born. In 1990, she was very happy to be able to travel with her mother to visit his gravesite in Cambridge, England. She was also predeceased by her uncle Frank (Timer) Voytershark. She is survived by her uncle John (Buddy) Voytershark and several cousins, including Cherlye Slobodnick of WI. Additionally, M.E. leaves behind innumerable shocked and saddened friends.She graduated from Woodbury High School, Class of 1962, and thoroughly enjoyed every reunion through the years. After obtaining additional education, she was employed in the Pathology Department of UCONN Health Center where she worked for 27 years. She started as a pathology tech and retired as head of the Laboratory.Her uncles Bud and Timer owned and operated a dairy farm in Roxbury where M.E. spent a great deal of time helping out. She famously loved cows and had an unbelievable collection of everything from ceramic cows to Christmas decorations to dish towels and much, much more!As a Roxbury resident she served on the Zoning Board and was a member of the Roxbury Ambulance Association.Mary Elizabeth was very dedicated to her home and garden and spent much time tending both. Over the years she was very proud of the numerous ribbons she won at the Bridgewater Fair for her vegetables and preserves. She was a fanatic UCONN women's basketball fan and adored Geno (whom she met once and has pictures to prove it!). She loved walking, hiking and traveling. She was devoted to her cats, the elderly Sophie Jo being the last. Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home of Woodbury is handling arrangements. At Mary Elizabeth's request there will be no services.Donations in her memory can be made to the Farmer Veteran Coalition of America, 4614 2nd St, Suite 4, Davis, CA 95618 or Little Guild Rescue, 285 Sharon Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall CT 06796. To leave an online condolence please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary