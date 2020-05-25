Mary Ellen Accorsi, 79, of East Longmeadow, MA, wife of the late John Accorsi (2016), entered into eternal peace Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Somers, surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Milton, MA, she was the daughter of the late Alva and Genevieve (Horneman) Wilson. She had lived in Somers since 1975 where she and John raised their family. They enjoyed spending Summer Vacations on the Cape in North Truro. She was a parishioner at St. Michael's Church and a retired teacher from the Somers school system after serving 32 years in the educational system. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, John "Jay" P. Accorsi Jr. and his wife Nancy of Mullica Hill, NJ; Michael Accorsi and his wife Anne of Somers; and Jennifer Frijia and her husband Salvatore of Somers; nine grandchildren, Gabrielle, Rachel, and John Accorsi, Isabella and Nico Frijia, and Madeline, Natalia, Harrison, and William Accorsi. Ellen also leaves several nieces and nephews. Her family would like to thank the Bluebird Estates Community in East Longmeadow, the staff at Interim Health Care, as well as the 3rd floor Oncology Department at Baystate Hospital. Services and burial are private due to the Covid 19 Pandemic. A memorial mass will be held at a later date to be determined. Donations in Ellen's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Somersfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 25, 2020.