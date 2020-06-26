Mary Ellen (Luetjen) Casparino, 77, of Port Charlotte, FL, died Thursday (June 18, 2020) after a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. She was born January 22, 1943, in Hartford. She lived in Newington, CT from 1966 until 1991, when she moved to Florida where she spent her winter months. Summer months were spent in Cape Cod. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 42 years, Nicholas Casparino Jr. She is survived by four sons and their spouses, Nicholas and Elisa, and Richard and Susan, both of Newington, Michael of New Britain and Thomas of Port Charlotte, FL; seven grandchildren, RJ, Eric, Tiffani, Matthew, Jennifer, Brandon and Aiden; one great grandchild Caleb. In addition she leaves her in-laws, Theresa and Hugh Flanders of Port Charlotte, FL; and many nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and an exceptional woman who cared deeply for her family and friends. She leaves behind many memories of quality time spent together and her family feels blessed with the time they had with her. Calling hours are Monday, June 29th from 5-7 p.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St., Rt. 160, Rocky Hill, CT. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 26, 2020.