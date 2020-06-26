Mary Ellen Casparino
1943 - 2020
Mary Ellen (Luetjen) Casparino, 77, of Port Charlotte, FL, died Thursday (June 18, 2020) after a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. She was born January 22, 1943, in Hartford. She lived in Newington, CT from 1966 until 1991, when she moved to Florida where she spent her winter months. Summer months were spent in Cape Cod. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 42 years, Nicholas Casparino Jr. She is survived by four sons and their spouses, Nicholas and Elisa, and Richard and Susan, both of Newington, Michael of New Britain and Thomas of Port Charlotte, FL; seven grandchildren, RJ, Eric, Tiffani, Matthew, Jennifer, Brandon and Aiden; one great grandchild Caleb. In addition she leaves her in-laws, Theresa and Hugh Flanders of Port Charlotte, FL; and many nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and an exceptional woman who cared deeply for her family and friends. She leaves behind many memories of quality time spent together and her family feels blessed with the time they had with her. Calling hours are Monday, June 29th from 5-7 p.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St., Rt. 160, Rocky Hill, CT. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
June 25, 2020
I'm sorry to hear this Elisa. Please share my sympathies with your family. Love, A. Mere
Marion Jones
Family
June 25, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to the family. Mary Ellen was a wonderful wife and mother, and very devoted to her family, and will be dearly missed. Your courageous fight for so long is over and you can Rest In Peace! XO
Linda Lestini
Friend
June 26, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
